JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.48 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 72.95% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £346.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.97. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 52-week low of GBX 122.58 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.87).

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

