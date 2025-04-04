Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. Kairos Pharma has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

