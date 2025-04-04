Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 351958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.04.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
