KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $18.99. KE shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 1,445,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Get KE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KE

KE Stock Down 8.3 %

KE Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.