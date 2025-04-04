Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KROS opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

