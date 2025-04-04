KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 9,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

