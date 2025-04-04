Kidder Stephen W Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $221.59 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

