Kidder Stephen W Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

