Kidder Stephen W Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $197.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $193.74 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

