Kidder Stephen W Sells 510 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,470,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.55 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

