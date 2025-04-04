Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 994% compared to the average volume of 1,829 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. 1,374,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,667. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

