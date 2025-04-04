Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.62. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,528,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $725.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,129.60. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

