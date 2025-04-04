Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as low as C$2.27. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 593,879 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$3.60 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics

The company has a market capitalization of C$630.75 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shea purchased 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,558.56. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.60. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.