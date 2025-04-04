Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KTOS opened at $30.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 304.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

