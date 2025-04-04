Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Melius Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $298,852.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,524.40. This represents a 56.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $15,001,418. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kroger by 11,570.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,729,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 2,706,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,057,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

