Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Lifted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $73,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

