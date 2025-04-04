Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,519 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,922 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,430 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 282,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,270,509 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 375,668 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.