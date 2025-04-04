Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 26,344 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 66.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

