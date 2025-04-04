Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after buying an additional 726,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $837,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 16.1 %

MU stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

