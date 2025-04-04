Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DocuSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

