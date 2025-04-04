Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

