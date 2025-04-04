Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

