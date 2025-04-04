Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Raised to $3.90 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $3.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE LGO opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Largo by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 620,909 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

