LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.39). 54,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 110,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.37).

LBG Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £208.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.86.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LBG Media Company Profile

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 46,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £50,123.08 ($64,658.26). Also, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 22,209 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £24,874.08 ($32,087.31). Insiders own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.