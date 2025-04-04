LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.39). 54,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 110,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.37).
LBG Media Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £208.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.86.
LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
LBG Media Company Profile
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).
