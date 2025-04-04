Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 551 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of V opened at $339.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.73. The company has a market capitalization of $630.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

