Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $18.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

VUG stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

