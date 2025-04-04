Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,659 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

