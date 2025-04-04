Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $82.29 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

