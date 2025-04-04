Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $255.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

