Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.