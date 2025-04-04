Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Lennar by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Lennar Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $108.18 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

