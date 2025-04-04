Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 17853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

