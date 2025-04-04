Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 17853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

