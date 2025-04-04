Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 249421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Barclays lowered Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

