Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LNW stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.