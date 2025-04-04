Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 266658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

