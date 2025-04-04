Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $445.01 and last traded at $448.57. 139,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,205,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

