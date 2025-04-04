Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

FOX Stock Down 9.1 %

FOXA opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

