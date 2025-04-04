Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $255.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.48.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

