Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $255.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.48. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

