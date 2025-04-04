Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 747292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

