LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685,866 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,867 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 187,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.38%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

