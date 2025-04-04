Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. Uber Technologies makes up 5.2% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.