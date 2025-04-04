M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 205.55 ($2.69), with a volume of 3842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.78).

M Winkworth Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.94. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.