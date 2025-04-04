Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.69).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 242 ($3.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.54) to GBX 272 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.54) to GBX 272 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Man Group news, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($825,191.04). Also, insider Dixit Joshi bought 46,051 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($130,936.41). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

EMG stock opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.94. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.70 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

