MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 15,402,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 45,336,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MARA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

