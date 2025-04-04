Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,047,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,336,194 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 332,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 246,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 251,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,649,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

