Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,828.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,870.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,736.62.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

