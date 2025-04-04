Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Markel Group stock on March 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,828.18 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,417.65 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,870.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,736.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

