Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 524,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $193,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

