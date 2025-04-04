Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $180,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

